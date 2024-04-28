Tamil Nadu CM awards chess champion Gukesh Rs 75 lakh cash incentive

Chennai, Apr 28 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday gave away a cash incentive of Rs 75 lakh to chess star D Gukesh, days after he won the prestigious Candidates Tournament in Toronto.

As a mark of honour, Stalin also presented Gukesh with a shield and shawl in the presence of Sports Development Minister Udhyanidhi Stalin, top officials and the champion's parents. The CM congratulated Gukesh for his accomplishment.

The Candidates Tournament, organised by chess's international governing body FIDE since 1950, is an eight-player chess tournament held to determine the challenger for the World Chess Championship. The winner of the Candidates earns the right to a match for the World Championship against the incumbent world champion.

Chennai-based Gukesh drew with American Hikaru Nakamura in the final round to not only win the prestigious tournament but also become the youngest ever challenger to the world title at 17.

An official release here said the Tamil Nadu government had granted Gukesh Rs 15 lakh to train for the Candidates Tournament. The rising star thanked the state government for its encouragement and support.

In a post on social media platform X, the chief minister urged young people to make it a daily routine to practise a sport of their choice, which will help keep themselves fit. PTI VGN ANE