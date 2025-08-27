Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin joins 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Aug 27 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and DMK MP Kanimozhi on Wednesday joined the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

Soon after joining 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', Stalin in a post on X wrote, "Touchdown Bihar...the land of respected Lalu Prasad Ji greets me with fire in its eyes, the soil heavy with every stolen vote. Joined by my brothers Rahul Gandhi Jee, Tejashwi Yadav and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' turns people's pain into unstoppable strength." Earlier in the day, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav rode motorcycles as they made their way through the streets of Muzaffarpur district during the ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen riding pillion on her brother's motorcycle.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, and Yadav rode the motorcycles as the yatra entered Muzaffarpur from Darbhanga district, with people lining the streets to welcome them.

The 1,300-km yatra was launched on August 17 from Sasaram and will conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1. PTI PKD BDC