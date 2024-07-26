Tamil Nadu CM releases book on standard plans for building highway bridges, superstructures

Chennai, Jul 26 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday released a book to serve as a manual in executing infrastructure projects across the state.

The book, 'Standard Plans for Highway Bridges - RCC T-Beam and Slab Superstructure', brought out by the Tamil Nadu Highways and Minor Ports department (planning, designs and investigation wing) provides designs and specifications for bridges and superstructures.

"Road infrastructure and construction of bridges are very essential for the socio-economic development of the country. Due to the excellent quality and connectivity of road infrastructure, Tamil Nadu figures in the list of leading developed states in the country," an official release here said.

Tamil Nadu has a total length of 2.71 lakh km of roads and this includes 67,216 km of state highways and 6,805 km of national highways besides other roads being maintained by the rural and urban civic bodies.

About 1.39 lakh bridges have been built and maintained by the state highways department.

"Safe road infrastructure is required to ensure the development of all sectors and to raise the living standards of the people. Hence, bridges across rivers and flyovers wherever needed are being built," the release said.

The publication would serve as a ready reckoner in constructing bridges and superstructures, the release added.