Tamil Nadu CM Stalin hints at cabinet reshuffle after his US trip

Chennai, Aug 27 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday indicated that a cabinet reshuffle is on the cards after his return from the US trip he is undertaking to bring investments to the state.

The chief minister, who embarked on a 17-day trip to the US on Tuesday evening, briefed reporters at the airport on his overseas visit and the steps taken by his government to attract investments into Tamil Nadu.

Asked if there would be a change in the council of minister after he returns on September 14, Stalin replied "change alone is constant ('maatram ondre maarathathu'). Wait and see." It is speculated that his minister-son Udhayanidhi will be elevated as his deputy. The rank and file of the ruling party has been pitching for Udhayanidhi to be given the post of second-in-command. PTI JSP ANE