Tamil Nadu CM Stalin in Delhi, may meet Modi on Friday

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday with the demand for early release of funds for several projects such as the Chennai Metro and universal education initiatives.

Stalin arrived in the national capital on Thursday evening and received a warm welcome from DMK leaders, including members of parliament T R Baalu, Tiruchi Siva, Dayanidhi Maran, K Kanimozhi, and T Sumathy among others.

Stalin is expected to submit a memorandum to the prime minister over the alleged delay in the allocation of central funds to the state.

The funding for the Chennai Metro Phase-II and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) is likely to figure during the meeting between Stalin and Modi.

The Tamil Nadu government has opposed linking the PM-SHRI schools scheme to the release of SSA funds.

PM-SHRI is a scheme conceived by the Union Government to develop model schools that offer leadership to other schools in the neighbourhood.

Stalin is also expected to meet leaders of the Congress and other INDIA bloc constituents during his stay in the national capital. PTI SKU RHL