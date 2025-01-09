Tamil Nadu CM Stalin inaugurates Pongal hamper distribution

Chennai, Jan 9 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated here on Thursday the distribution of harvest festival, 'Pongal' gift pack of rice, sugar and sugarcane to over 2 crore ration card holders, provided to them at an estimated cost of Rs 249.76 crore.

Stalin also inaugurated the cost-free distribution of dhotis and sarees to beneficiaries at a fair price shop at Saidapet here.

A Pongal hamper consists of 1 kilo each of raw rice and sugar besides a full, single piece of sugarcane. In total, 2,20,94,585 rice category ration card holders will benefit besides inmates of rehabilitation camps for Sri Lankan Tamils, an official release said.

Also, 1.77 crore dhotis and 1.77 crore sarees will be distributed in fair price shops along with Pongal packs.

From January 9, 2025 to January 13, 2025, the Pongal gift will be provided to all rice-ration card holders in all the 37,224 Public Distribution System (PDS) outlets across Tamil Nadu and about 50,000 personnel from various departments have been deployed for the exercise.

Ministers KR Periakaruppan (Cooperation) and R Sakkarapani (Food), Chennai Mayor R Priya and top officials participated.

Pongal festival falls on January 14, 2025. PTI VGN VGN ROH