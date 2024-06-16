Tamil Nadu CM Stalin, Palaniswami, Panneerselvam extend Bakrid greetings to people

Chennai, June 16 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK General Secretary Edapapdi K Palaniswami on Sunday greeted the people on the occasion of Bakrid to be celebrated on June 17.

Stalin, in his message, hailed the teachings of Islam and Prophet Mohammed and greeted Muslims on the occasion of the festival.

Palaniswami, leader of opposition, recalled prophet Ibrahim who came forward to sacrifice his son Ismail in obedience to god's commandment, and said, "Let us work towards promoting humanitarian values." Former chief minister O Panneerselvam, hailing the tenets of Islam, said, "Let us work with dedication towards promoting human welfare." PMK Founder S Ramadoss in his wishes said Bakrid, apart from underscoring the spirit of sacrifice also stood for charity, humanitarian values, love and harmony and hence, "this is a humanitarian festival" as well.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief TTV Dhinakaran was among leaders of other parties who greeted people on the occasion of Bakrid. PTI VGN ANE