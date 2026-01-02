Tamil Nadu Cong slipping into path of destruction, alleges MP Jothimani

Chennai, Jan 2 (PTI) Congress MP Jothimani on Friday alleged her party unit in Tamil Nadu was gradually moving towards the path of destruction due to the selfishness of a few leaders and said the infighting was causing huge fatigue.

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee is moving on a path that is directly opposite to the selfless, principled, and fearless politics of party leader Rahul Gandhi. "We cannot betray his hardwork and unparalleled sacrifice," she said in a social media post. PTI VGN VGN ADB