Tamil Nadu conversion activities 'worrisome,' will be taken seriously, says RSS

Palakkad: A national coordination conclave of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has alleged numerous conversion activities by missionaries in Tamil Nadu, and stated these will be taken seriously.

Describing such activities as "very worrisome," Sunil Ambekar, RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, told a press conference that the three-day conclave, called Samanway Baithak, which concluded on Monday, had discussed the issue.

He added that further details would be gathered from the ground.

"Many organisations reported as their ground report from Tamil Nadu-- a lot of conversion--missionary conversion activities are reported from the state of Tamil Nadu. It is very worrisome. In the coming days, it was noted that it will be taken seriously and the details will be taken from the ground," Ambekar said.