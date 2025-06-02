Tamil Nadu court awards life sentence to Gnanasekaran, convicted in Anna varsity case

Chennai, Jun 2 (PTI) A Mahila Court here on Monday awarded life sentence for a minimum period of 30 years without remission to the accused Gnanasekaran, who has been convicted for rape of a girl student on the Anna University campus in December last year.

Mahila Court judge M Rajalakshmi, who convicted 37-year-old Gnanasekaran on May 28, awarded life imprisonment for a minimum period of 30 years without remission for the offence of rape, which falls under section 64 (1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act (BNS) and the judge imposed a total fine of Rs 90,000 on him.

Chief Minister MK Stalin said the very stringent punishment has been secured and thanked the court and welcomed the judgment.

The chief minister recalled that recently the government had made amendments ruling out remission for sexual offenders. In this case, the court has awarded punishment without scope for remission. The court has lauded the police department and this has shattered the thought of some to seek political mileage even in this matter.

The court awarded sentences in respect of each of the 11 charges proved by the prosecution against the accused and the sentences shall run concurrently. The judge sentenced Gnanassekaran to imprisonment for 10 years under section 87 of BNS (Kidnapping or inducing a person for illicit purposes).

Welcoming the sentence, AIADMK general secretary and the leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, alleged that the "Stalin-model government" tried to rescue "DMK sympathiser Gnanasekaran" and it was the AIADMK that scuttled such attempts by its struggle for justice and it ensured punishment for the offender.

In case of involvement of others, the AIADMK said it would bring them to book after it formed the government following polls to the state Assembly in 2026.

The convicted person was slapped with a sentence of 7 years imprisonment under section 76 BNS (Assault or use of criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe or compel her to be naked). The judge sentenced Gnanasekaran to 7 years imprisonment also under section 351 (3) BNS (making threats with the intent to cause fear or compel someone to do or not do something).

He was given three separate 3-years Rigorous Imprisonment sentences for 3 specific offences which includes sexual harassment offences. The other two offences were causing disappearance of evidence (238 (b) of BNS) and capture, publication or transmission of a person's private area image without consent and when it violates privacy, under 66E of IT Act.

The judge awarded a sentence of one year imprisonment under section 127 (2) BNS (Wrongful confinement).

He was sentenced to imprisonment for 3 months in respect of Section 329 BNS (Criminal Trespass or House Trespass). The judge sentenced Gnanasekaran to one month imprisonment under section 126 (2) BNS (Wrongful restraint). Though the charge under section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women's Harassment Act was proved, the judge did not impose any punishment in respect of this charge.

While convicting the accused, the court held that the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt. The judge said Gnanasekaran sought a lenient sentence claiming he was the sole bread-winner of the family and prosecution objected to it and sought maximum punishment.

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran said "right punishment" has been awarded to the convict by the court.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai, CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan were among the leaders who welcomed the sentence of a minimum of 30 years in prison without remission and a fine of Rs 90,000.

Shanmugam said: "Out of the 12 charges recorded in the chargesheet, charges have been proven as regards 11 charges." Selvaperunthagai said such punishment would serve as a deterrent and make women feel safe and also help create a society without crimes against women.

MNM chief and actor Kamal Haasan said the sentence has given confidence that the most stringent punishment would be given for crimes against women.

Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani said the life sentence is a warning to those who regard women as a "sexual commodity." Noted orator Tamilaruvi Manian-led Kamarajar Makkal Katchi said the government must be firm on the convict spending 30 years in prison and premature release should not be allowed on any grounds including good behaviour during incarceration.

The sensational case had triggered a political row over Gnanasekaran's alleged connections with the ruling DMK in the state, although the party president and Chief Minister Stalin had in January said he was only a sympathiser and supporter, and not a member of the Dravidian party.

The case came to light after the victim lodged a complaint before the All Women Police Station in Kotturpuram here on December 23, 2024. PTI COR VGN VGN KH