Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhaynidhi Stalin assures jobs for sportspersons

Chennai, Apr 22 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday said 100 more sportspersons, including 25 differently abled sportspersons, will be provided jobs in government departments and state-PSUs.

Opportunity will be provided for them to work in the police department, like it was done last year, he said.

Answering questions in the Assembly, Udhayanidhi said last year he had announced that 100 sports persons including differently abled sportspersons would be provided job opportunities (under the 3 per cent reservation) and accordingly, 104 people were appointed in state PSUs and government departments.

"Similarly, this year too, under the guidance of the chief minister, 100 more sportspersons will for sure be provided employment opportunities in state PSUs and government departments," he said.

Also, the government has opened up the opportunity, under the 3 per cent reservation, for sportspersons to serve in the police department. Last year, (out of the 104 appointments), 11 were appointed as police constables.

Now, the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu has invited applications for 32 sub inspector posts and soon applications will be invited for the posts of police constables.

Further, he said that the differently abled sportspersons are regarded on a par with other sportspersons and they are provided job opportunities under the 3 per cent reservation.

Out of the 104 appointments, five were differently abled. "Last year, when the target was 100, we achieved 104 (jobs provided). This year it is 100 (the minimum target) and out of that, a minimum of 25 differently abled sportspersons will be provided jobs in state PSUs and government departments." PTI VGN ROH