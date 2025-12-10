Tamil Nadu devotee donates Rs 1 cr to TTD

Tirupati, Dec 10 (PTI) A devotee from Tamil Nadu donated Rs 1 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust, which offers free medical treatment to poor patients afflicted with life-threatening diseases.

M Sowmya from Erode handed over the demand draft to TTD additional executive officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary.

“M Sowmya donated Rs 1 crore on Tuesday to the TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust,” said an official press release from the temple body.

SV Pranadana Trust offers free medical treatment for diseases related to the heart, brain, cancer and others, which otherwise are very expensive procedures.

It also encourages research for the treatment of diseases such as chronic renal failure, haemophilia, thalassemia and others.

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, the richest Hindu shrine in the world. PTI STH ROH