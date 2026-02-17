Tamil Nadu explains how it spends, mobilises its funds

Chennai, Feb 17 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday presented its Interim Budget for 2026–27 in the Assembly, detailing how it mobilises and spends every rupee.

Explaining its expenditure through the concept of “How Tamil Nadu spends one rupee”, the government said subsidies and grants account for 30.1 per cent, salaries 18.2 per cent, pensions and retirement benefits 8.7 per cent, debt repayment 10 per cent, loan disbursals 2.8 per cent, capital expenditure 11.5 per cent, interest payments 15.1 per cent, and operation and maintenance 3.6 per cent.

On revenue mobilisation, calculated on a per-rupee basis, the government said State’s Own Tax Revenue constitutes 44.6 per cent, State’s Own Non-Tax Revenue 5.4 per cent, share in Central taxes 12.1 per cent, public debt 33 per cent, recovery of loans and capital receipts 0.1 per cent, and grants-in-aid from the Union government 4.8 per cent.

In the Interim Budget for 2026–27, the government has projected revenue receipts at Rs 3,44,575 crore. PTI VGN SSK