Tamil Nadu farmers hold protest in Delhi, demand profitable prices for crops

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Farmers from Tamil Nadu on Tuesday held a protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding profitable prices, pension and insurance.

They were carrying skulls allegedly of farmers who had committed suicide.

A protesting farmer said, "We demand two-time profitable prices of the crops, pension of Rs 5,000 to farmers, individual insurance, and also interlinking of all rivers in India." He claimed that 100 people have come from Tamil Nadu.

Farmers from Tamil Nadu had also come to the national capital in 2017 to protest and press for their demands.