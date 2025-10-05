Tamil Nadu gold loot of Rs 10 cr: Two accused from Rajasthan held in MP's Barwani

Barwani, Oct 4 (PTI) Two men who allegedly looted gold worth Rs 10 crore from Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu on September 13 were arrested in Barwani in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, a police official said.

Mangilal Devasi (22) and Vikram Jat (19), both residents of Jodhpur district in Rajasthan, were held from a bus on the Mumbai-Agra highway by Nagalwadi police, he said.

"We have recovered 9.432 kilograms of gold jewellery valued at Rs 10 crore, Rs 3 lakh cash, a country-made pistol with two live rounds and a mobile phone. The accused had melted some of the stolen jewellery into gold biscuits. We have recovered gold bangles, rings, necklaces and bracelets," Sendhwa Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ajay Waghmare said.

"Seven persons were involved in the September 13 robbery under Samayapuram police station limits there. Five have already been arrested by Tamil Nadu police. Devasi and Jat will be produced in court and then handed over to Tamil Nadu police, a team of which has reached Barwani," he said. PTI COR LAL BNM