Tamil Nadu govt invites applications for Kalaignar Lifetime Achievement Award

Chennai, Nov 17 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government has invited applications for the 'Kalaignar Ninaivu Kalai Thurai Vithagar' award for 2024 and 2025, instituted to honour lifetime achievers in the Tamil film industry.

The award, presented in the name of Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar, has been given annually since 2022 to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to Tamil cinema, according to a press release issued on Monday.

It carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh along with a certificate of appreciation. The last date for applications is November 28.

Lifetime achievers across all facets of the Tamil film industry are eligible to apply. This includes actors, actresses, directors, producers, story writers, dialogue writers, music composers, lyricists, and playback singers.

Cinematographers, film editors, art directors, sound recordists, stunt coordinators, choreographers, makeup artists, and costume designers can also apply, the release added.

The award was presented to playback singer P Susheela and lyricist Mu Metha in 2023, and to screenplay writer Aaroor Dass in 2022. PTI JR SSK