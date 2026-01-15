Tamil Nadu govt releases Rs 111.96 crore to farmers for crop damage

Chennai, Jan 15 (PTI) Tamil Nadu government on Thursday said it has issued a Government Order releasing Rs 111.96 crore to provide relief to 84,848 farmers for damage of agricultural and horticultural crops on 1.39 lakh acres due to rains during the Northeast monsoon and Cyclone Ditwah in 2025.

The state government said that due to the Northeast monsoon in November and December 2024 and the unseasonal rains in January 2025, agricultural and horticultural crops cultivated in a total of 5.66 lakh acres were affected.

Hence, in order to benefit 3.60 lakh affected farmers, a compensation of Rs 289.63 crore was approved in December 2025 and the amount was directly credited into the bank accounts of the farmers, an official release said.

Presently, due to heavy rains from the Northeast monsoon and Cyclone Ditwah (Oct-Dec, 2025) agricultural and horticultural crops on 1.39 lakh acres of farmland were affected.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, conducted a review meeting on December 1, 2025 and ordered that crop damage enumeration work be carried out immediately in the affected districts through the departments of Revenue and Agriculture.

He also ordered that compensation be provided at the rate of Rs 20,000 per hectare for paddy and other crops and accordingly, to provide relief, crop area with more than 33 per cent of damage in the affected districts was enumerated. Now, in order to benefit 84,848 affected farmers, a compensation of Rs 111.96 crore has been released.

A GO (Government Order) has been issued on January 15, 2026 on the directive of the chief minister approving a compensation of Rs 111.96 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund for agricultural and horticultural crops affected by the cyclone and Northeast monsoon. The compensation of Rs 111.96 crore will be directly credited into the bank accounts of 84,848 affected farmers belonging to 33 districts, including Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram and Kanyakumari, the government added.