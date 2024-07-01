Tamil Nadu govt shuffles senior IAS officials

Chennai, Jul 1 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Monday shuffled senior bureaucrats and posted new health secretary.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to Environment, Climate Changes and Forest Department has been transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare vice Gagandeep Singh Bedi, who has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.

P Senthil Kumar is posted as Principal Secretary, Environment, Climate Changes and Forest Department while Pradeep Yadav has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department.

Mangat Ram Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, Animal Husbandry, is the new Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works Department, an official release issued by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said. PTI JSP KH