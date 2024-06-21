Tamil Nadu govt to rehabilitate reformed bootleggers, earmarks Rs 5 crore fund: Minister

Chennai, Jun 21 (PTI) Following the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that claimed the lives of 47 people, Tamil Nadu Prohibition and Excise Minister S Muthusamy told the legislative assembly on Friday that bootleggers who are remorseful and wish to turn over a new leaf will be rehabilitated after they serve a prison term.

Such persons who repent for their wrongdoings should be rehabilitated to prevent them from returning to bootlegging, he said.

"Persons punished for the offence of distilling and selling illicit arrack will be rehabilitated if they show a change of heart, after serving a term," Muthusamy said.

They will be provided a subsidy of Rs 50,000 each and encouraged to start a trade on their own. The government has earmarked Rs 5 crore for the rehabilitation fund, he said replying to the demand for grants for his department.

Further, an integrated scheme will be formulated to equip them with the required skills through various departments, he added.

A campaign to create awareness among the people, particularly the youth, on the dangers of consuming illicit arrack and the abuse of substances will be taken up at the district level, he said.

Vigilance will be stepped up at the prohibition check posts across the state by installing Automatic Number Plate Recognition Cameras to prevent the smuggling of illicit arrack, drugs and rectified spirit, Muthusamy added. PTI JSP ANE