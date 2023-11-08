Tamil Nadu govt’s order on appointment of priests brings focus back on ‘Agama’ issue

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government’s order for appointing any individual trained in ‘Agama Sastra’, irrespective of their caste and gender, as ‘archaka’ or priests in temples of a certain Hindu denomination, has brought the contentious issue of ‘Agamic’ tradition into limelight again.

Some of those opposed to the DMK government's order have approached the Supreme Court, calling it an attempt to change the hereditary system of appointing 'archaka' in Agama temples.

The top court Wednesday refused to vacate its September 25 order by which it had asked the Tamil Nadu government to maintain the existing conditions for appointment of ‘archaka’ in temples governed by the ‘Agamic’ tradition in the state.

The implication of the apex court order is that the state will not be able to appoint ‘archaka’ in 'Agama' temples for the time being.

The ‘Agamas’ are a collection of tantric literature of Hindu schools and there are three branches of such texts - ‘Shaiva, Vaishnava and Shakta’.

Under Agamic tradition, temple worship started during the Pallava rule (551-901 AD) and became fully functional later.

The ‘archaka’, who have traditionally been appointed under the hereditary system, are opposing the government’s decision.

Ancient ‘Shaivite and Vaishnavite’ temples (devoted to Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu, respectively) in Tamil Nadu are governed by ‘Agamas’ which mandate that only a person of a particular sect can be appointed as ‘archaka’.

One of the petitions says the performance of ‘Puja’ in old Tamil Nadu temples is on a different footing as even a “Pontiff of a Mutt or a Sankaracharya or a great sage” cannot touch the idol or perform puja in Agamic temples.

The hugely contentious issue had first reached courts after the DMK government amended the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowment Act in 1971 to abolish hereditary appointment of priests and allow individuals from all castes to become 'archaka'. PTI SJK SJK SK SK