Tamil Nadu hails Operation Sindoor targeting terror camps in Pakistan

Chennai, May 7 (PTI) Top leaders of major political parties of Tamil Nadu led by DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday welcomed armed forces carrying out precision strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In a post on 'X,' Stalin said: "Tamil Nadu stands with the Indian Army against terrorism. With our Army, for our nation. Tamil Nadu stands resolute." AIADMK general secretary, former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said: "I commend the Indian Armed Forces for their precise execution of #OperationSindoor, targeting terror camps in Pakistan and PoJK in response to the Pahalgam attack. Under the vigilant leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Thiru. @narendramodi Avl, justice has been delivered. This decisive action underscores our nation's unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism and safeguarding our citizens." PMK top leader Anbumani Ramadoss said all the steps that have been taken for the sake of nation's security were correct. "Let us all stand in solidarity with the Central government," he added.

Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam founder leader, actor-politician Vijay said, "royal salute" to the Army for its action.

Top actor Rajinikanth in a social media post said: "The fighter's fight begins...No stopping until the mission is accomplished! The entire NATION is with you. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia #OperationSindoor".

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief TTV Dhinakaran and expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala were among others who hailed the action against terror.