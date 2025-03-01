Tamil Nadu House in Delhi receives hoax bomb threat: DFS

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi's Chanakyapuri area received a bomb threat on Saturday morning, Delhi Fire Services Chief Atul Garg said.

However, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla denied any threat being received at the Tamil Nadu house.

According to the DFS, a call was received at 10:30 am about a bomb threat being made to the Tamil Nadu house. However, it turned out to be a hoax.

A fire tender along with senior officers was rushed to the house, he said. The premises were evacuated and thoroughly searched.

The threat turned out to be a hoax, he added.