Tamil Nadu invites applications for research fellowships on rare historical documents

Chennai, Nov 17 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhian on Monday announced that applications are being invited from researchers to study rare historical documents preserved in the state archives.

According to the minister, 20 selected researchers will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 50,000.

"The applications will be accepted until November 28," he said.

In a statement, Chezhian said the Tamil Nadu Archives maintains government departmental records dating back three centuries.

"This archive, formerly known as the ‘Madras Record Office,’ has been functioning in its current building since 1909. Books dating back to 1633 and documents from 1670 onwards are preserved here," he added.

The minister said it was announced in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly that the Tamil Nadu Historical Research Council, established in 1973 to promote knowledge of the state’s history, would be restructured to suit contemporary needs, with 10 to 15 studies conducted annually.

"Orders have been issued to restructure the Tamil Nadu Historical Research Council and provide research fellowships to 20 individuals for historical studies," Chezhian said.

Applications are open from Monday for postgraduate degree holders or independent researchers to conduct one-year research projects, the statement added.