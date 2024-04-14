Tamil Nadu: Jewels and cash stolen from locked house

ERODE, April 14 (PTI) Gold jewels and cash were stolen from a locked house here, police said on Sunday.

According to police, Sirajudeen (70) and his wife who are residents of Jinnah street here on Saturday left for Ooty and returned at midnight to find that the roof tiles were open and some persons had broken open the bureau to steal Rs 20 lakh cash and 20 sovereigns of gold.

After he filed a complaint with the Erode Town police, a case was filed and cops including finger print experts and dog squads are investigating. PTI SDP