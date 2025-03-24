Tamil Nadu-led campaign on delimitation has led to national impact: CM Stalin

Chennai, Mar 24 (PTI) In the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said the awareness campaign on delimitation, led by the state, has created a national level impact.

Addressing the House on the Joint Action Committee meeting on March 22 here for a fair delimitation, he said that a delegation of Members of Parliament from the state would call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It is to retrieve the rights of Tamil Nadu and that of similarly placed other states and secure a fair delimitation, by taking forward the "Tamil Nadu will fight, Tamil Nadu will win," slogan, he said.

All the 39 MPs from Tamil Nadu belong to DMK and its allies, including the Congress and Left parties.

The chief minister said: "The awareness (campaign) on delimitation taken forward by Tamil Nadu has caused an impact at the national level. On behalf of the Tamil Nadu people, through this House, I convey my hearty thanks to all the parties that took part in the Joint Action Committee (JAC meeting on March 22) and all the parties in the state including the main opposition AIADMK who have supported this initiative." The CM outlined the related developments including the March 5 all party meeting here, the JAC meeting on March 22 and a resolution which favoured the 1971 Census for delimitation passed in the Assembly on February 14, 2024.

The DMK-led Joint Action Committee meeting on Saturday demanded that the Centre should extend the freeze on Parliamentary constituencies, based on the 1971 Census population, by another 25 years and decided to submit a joint representation to Prime Minister Modi during the ongoing Parliamentary session.