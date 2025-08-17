Tamil Nadu: Man found dead in canal

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Aug 17 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was found dead here, with his body discovered in a white gunny bag floating in a canal, police said.

Villagers in Attayampalayam near Chitode spotted a floating bag in the Kanjikoil canal on Sunday morning and alerted the authorities.

A police team rushed to the spot, retrieved the bag, and found the man dead with visible head injuries Preliminary investigation suggests he was beaten to death, and his body was tied in a bag and dumped into the canal.

The victim’s identity is yet to be confirmed. A case has been registered, and police are investigating the incident. PTI COR SSK