Tamil Nadu: Man kills brother-in-law, injures relative over family dispute

Tuticorin (Tamil Nadu), Nov 26 (PTI) Police on Wednesday said a 55-year-old man allegedly hacked his brother-in-law to death and injured another relative with a sickle over a family dispute.

The victims were identified as Murugan, 57, who was declared dead at the scene, and Manidram, 55, who sustained multiple deep cuts and is undergoing treatment at Tirunelveli Government Hospital.

The accused, Komu, a resident of Kappulingampatti village near Kayathaaru, is a known history-sheeter who had previously served a life sentence in a murder case. He was released early in 2018 for good behaviour and currently works as an agricultural labourer, police said.

According to police, Komu’s wife had recently left him to stay at their son’s house following a major altercation, during which Komu allegedly stabbed his son.

He reportedly blamed his brother-in-law, Murugan, for the family dispute.

Late on the night of November 25, Komu reportedly spotted Murugan and Manidram at a wine shop near Kayathaaru. In a fit of anger, he allegedly attacked both men with a sickle, killing Murugan and seriously injuring Manidram, a Kayathaaru police official said.

