Tamil Nadu: Namakkal wakes up to wave of excitement as Vijay begins TVK campaign

Namakkal, Tamil Nadu, Sep 27 (PTI) It was a day of celebration and excitement in the western parts of the state from dawn on Saturday. Streets came alive with the buzz of anticipation as families, youngsters, women and elders thronged in large numbers to catch a glimpse of their favourite leader.

For the people of Namakkal, it was not just another day—but a moment of shared energy, pride and anticipation.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay arrived amid thunderous cheer and fanfare to launch the party’s first campaign in Namakkal, followed by Karur district. For many, it was not merely a political event but a moment of connection—an occasion they had awaited for days.

From early morning, arterial roads in Namakkal transformed into rivers of colour. People gathered along the route to wave at the specially modified vehicle carrying Vijay.

Women holding children, groups of students, elderly couples and schoolchildren stood shoulder to shoulder, faces beaming with joy.

Some waved flags, others clicked pictures, all eager to be part of the moment.

The massive turnout slowed the convoy to a snail’s pace, turning the journey into a moving celebration.

The vehicle inched towards PK Puthur, where Vijay was scheduled to address supporters. Supporters had adorned streets with TVK flags and flex banners emblazoned with large images of their leader, adding a festive vibrancy to the town.

To ensure safety, women supporters travelled in a separate vehicle following the convoy. Many had arrived hours earlier to secure vantage points.

Police made elaborate arrangements to ensure the gathering remained peaceful.

In a statement, TVK appealed to supporters to follow police instructions.

“The cadres should not follow the vehicle in which Vijay is travelling. They should not climb government or private buildings, trees, EB lamp posts or transformers,” the party said.

TVK also urged caution for vulnerable groups.

“Pregnant women, the elderly and students should remain indoors and watch Vijay’s address on television,” it said.

“Party supporters should ensure they do not cause any hindrance to ambulances or other vehicles during the meeting. We urge them not to burst crackers and to behave in a manner that upholds law and order,” it added. PTI VIJ SSK