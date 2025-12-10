Tamil Nadu officer Supriya Sahu receives UN's highest environmental honour

Chennai, Dec 10 (PTI) Tamil Nadu additional chief secretary in the Environment, climate change and forests department, Supriya Sahu was presented with the 2025 UN Champions of the Earth award for inspiration and action, the United Nations' highest environmental honour.

At an event held in Nairobi on Wednesday, she was recognised as a recipient of the 2025 Champions of the Earth award by the U N Environment Programme.

Sahu was recognised for her pioneering and long-standing leadership on critical environmental challenges in India, including plastics and wildlife conservation, a press release said here on Wednesday.

The Champions of the Earth award celebrates individuals, groups and organisations whose actions have a transformative impact on the environment.

The 2025 laureates are at the forefront of global efforts to address the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature, biodiversity loss, pollution and waste, demonstrating scalable solutions.

Sahu's most recent transformative work on sustainable cooling is highlighted as a model for a warming world, the release said.

Since its inception in 2005, the annual Champions of the Earth award has recognised innovators and leaders who are driving transformative economic, political and societal change, fighting environmental injustice and defending natural resources. PTI VIJ ADB