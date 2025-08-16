Tamil Nadu official lodges plaint against ED over 'trespassing'

Chennai, Aug 16 (PTI) A complaint, alleging trespass, was filed by an official here on Saturday against unknown Enforcement Directorate officials, police said.

The complaint was in connection with ED searches linked to Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader I Periyasamy and his MLA son I P Sentilkumar, they said.

According to the complaint by an official of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat, unknown persons allegedly from the ED, entered the room of legislator Senthilkumar in the MLAs' hostel without obtaining due permission.

Legislator Senthilkumar's room is in the MLAs' hostel here in the Omandurar Government Estate area near the Tamil Nadu Assembly on the premises of Fort St George.

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday searched multiple premises linked to Minister Periyasamy and his son as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said. PTI VGN VGN KH