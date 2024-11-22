Tamil Nadu poised for IT revolution: Minister TRB Rajaa

Chennai, Nov 22 (PTI) Tamil Nadu is gearing up for its next major Information Technology (IT) revolution, with Chennai leading in office space utilisation, State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said on Friday.

Advertisment

The government was committed to fostering industrial growth, attracting investment, and creating jobs across the State, Rajaa said while speaking to reporters here.

Referring to the inauguration of the TIDEL Park at Pattabiram earlier in the day Rajaa said, "The Chief Minister is focused on bringing growth to North and Northwest Chennai. This facility will generate new jobs in the region." He explained that the government's TIDEL NEO Parks initiative is designed to promote growth in every part of Tamil Nadu by providing infrastructure for smaller companies, while larger TIDEL Parks cater to major IT firms.

"Tamil Nadu is poised for the next big IT revolution, particularly in the GCC and FinTech sectors. Chennai is ranked No 1 in office space utilisation, and IT spaces are in high demand," he said.

Advertisment

He also highlighted the ongoing projects in cities like Coimbatore, Madurai, and Tiruchirappalli, where new TIDEL Parks are under development. These initiatives, he added, complement private sector efforts to expand office space in the state.

Rajaa described Chennai as evolving into a hub for the IT sector. "This marks the next phase of Chennai’s technology revolution, driven by the DMK government’s vision for distributed growth," he said.

Rajaa credited former Chief Minister, the late M Karunanidhi for foreseeing the IT sector's potential early. "The DMK remains focused on development above political motives, ensuring inclusive growth across the State." PTI VIJ SSK VIJ SSK SA