Tamil Nadu ranks 3 in panchayat devolution index, tops functional dimension: Govt

Chennai, Feb 16 (PTI) In the Panchayat Devolution Index (PDI), Tamil Nadu has been ranked third in the overall category and it is in the first place in the functional devolution dimension and it evidences the continuous efforts to empower village panchayats for grassroots democracy and local self governance, the state government said on Sunday.

The report titled "Status of Devolution to Panchayats in States - An Indicative Evidence Based Ranking," was released by Union Minister of State, Prof S P Singh Baghel, Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj, on February 13, 2025 in Delhi.

An official release here said Tamil Nadu is ranked third among the states in the overall index and it topped in the functional devolution dimension, setting the benchmark. According to the study, the state has the highest score in the 'functions' dimension, second in 'capacity building-functionaries' and third in 'finances.' In Tamil Nadu, the involvement of panchayats in the schemes is the highest in comparison to its counterparts and officials at the local level are accountable to panchayats. As regards capacity building, the state is good in assessing the need and in conducting training for the representatives and officials. The report also mentions that the state performs well in the indicator of 'training institutions.' The report marks a milestone in the journey towards empowering panchayati raj institutions, thus realising the vision of 'local government,' enshrined in the 73rd Constitutional amendment.

The assessment, commissioned by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj was conducted by Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), New Delhi.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of how well panchayats are equipped to fulfill their constitutional roles in each state and measures the overall performance of states in devolving powers and resources to panchayats and sub-indices have been created for various dimensions and indicators.