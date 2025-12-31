Tamil Nadu rings in 2026 with prayers, celebrations amid tight security on beaches

Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Dec 31 (PTI) As the sun set on 2025, fun and faith marked New Year’s Eve across Tamil Nadu, with thousands gathering at places of worship, beaches, and public spaces to welcome 2026 in prayer and celebration.

State leaders sent out their wishes to the masses, while police geared up for a night of festivities to mark the completion of a quarter of this century.

At the world-renowned Basilica of Our Lady of Health in Vailankanni in Nagapattinam, thousands of devotees offered prayers seeking divine blessings for peace, health, and prosperity.

Pilgrims from across the state and neighbouring regions thronged the Marian shrine from early evening.

"I have come from Arcot as part of a family tradition. Every New Year, we come here to pray that the year brings peace and that no one falls ill," Sandhiya, one of the devotees, told PTI Videos.

Anand from Nagercoil said he prayed "for world peace and family well-being as we step into 2026." Down south at Kanyakumari, thousands of tourists, including many from Kerala, assembled along the seashore to witness the last sunset of 2025 from the confluence point of the three seas. However, a cloudy evening denied them a glimpse of the setting sun.

"We came all the way from Malappuram district to see the sunset, but clouds hid the view. It’s disappointing, yet being here at the southern tip of India on the last evening of the year feels special," said Prema, a visitor from Kerala, to PTI Videos.

Another tourist, Sabira, added that the charm of watching both sunset and sunrise from the same spot drew them to Kanyakumari. "May the coming year bring peace and joy to all," she said.

Meanwhile, in anticipation of the festivities, flower prices soared in Tamil Nadu.

In Thoothukudi and nearby districts, jasmine prices climbed to Rs 4,000 per kg as festival demand surged. Traders attributed the spike to New Year celebrations and an increase in marriage functions coinciding with the season.

However, soaring prices notwithstanding, markets and shopping hubs were packed with last-minute shoppers picking up gifts, sweets, and flowers for the New Year festivities.

With elections around the corner, politicians turned their New Year greetings into an election campaign with not-so-subtle messaging.

They listed out achievements as they would on a campaign stage, promising more in the year to come.

In an emotional statement, Chief Minister M K Stalin recalled his promises made to the people before coming to power on May 2, 2021.

"I have resolved that the achievements of this government should continue into 2026 and beyond, through newer and greater welfare programmes," said the CM.

AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami also shared his New Year greetings, tinged with a heavy dose of politics.

Stating that under AIADMK rule, "people lived without fear and in peace," he prayed that 2026 bring that peace back to the people.

"In the New Year now unfolding, I pray to God that it should bring abundant happiness, pleasant events, prosperity, long life, and peaceful living to all the people of Tamil Nadu," said Palaniswami.

In Thoothukudi, members of the newest political party, TVK, organised a community lunch for sanitation workers to mark New Year’s Eve.

"On behalf of our leader Thalapathy Vijay, we extend New Year greetings to all. Sanitation workers played a vital role even during the pandemic, and their contribution keeps our city clean," said a party representative to PTI Videos.

Governor R N Ravi greeted the people of Tamil Nadu, hoping that "the dawn of 2026 would usher in renewed optimism, possibilities, and strengthened resolve," filling their lives with happiness, good health, and prosperity.

As people are expected to gather on the vast stretches of Tamil Nadu’s beaches to usher in the New Year, police manning the coastal belts have put in place preventive measures to ensure accident-free celebrations.

In Chennai, to prevent traffic congestion, roads leading to the beaches, particularly Marina and Elliots, have been closed to vehicular traffic.

In neighbouring Puducherry, police are expecting more than a lakh tourists to gather at its shores and have restricted access to the rocky beaches to avoid accidents.

People have also been prohibited from swimming in the beaches, said Senior Superintendent of Police R Kalaivanan to PTI Videos. PTI JR SSK