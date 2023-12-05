Tamil Nadu seeks Rs 5,000 cr central assistance as rains wreak havoc in Chennai, neighbouring districts

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The DMK on Tuesday demanded an immediate central assistance of Rs 5,000 crore to provide relief to the people and rebuild infrastructure in Chennai and nearby districts hit by incessant rains caused by cyclone Michaung.

The demand was made by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP and Parliamentary party leader T R Baalu in Lok Sabha and Tiruchi Siva in Rajya Sabha.

Party MP Kanimozhi drew attention to the issue at a press conference in the national capital, saying the DMK-ruled state is facing an unprecedented situation.

"In two days, we had 33 cm of rainfall. We faced such bad rains for the first time in the last 47 years. This was worse than the rains we faced in 2015," Kanimozhi told reporters.

Chennai is facing the brunt with many areas submerged.

The nearby districts are also impacted and the losses are much more than Rs 4,500 crore, she said.

"We have demanded a central assistance of Rs 5,000 crore immediately," she added.

Kanimozhi said the state government has made all preparations to tackle the situation. Shelter homes and medical relief camps have been set up. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is also extending help.

She said the water is being drained out using huge motor pumps.

The government is moving fast to help the needy and ensure there is no spread of disease, she said.

Raising the issue through a zero-hour mention in the Rajya Sabha, Tiruchi Siva informed the members about the situation in the affected areas.

"Roads have become rivers because of non-stop running waters and rivers have become like seas... all the water bodies are overflowing. Many tanks have been breached," he said.

Roads have been badly damaged due to the fury of nature and essential supplies have been hampered, he said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and the entire Cabinet, municipal corporation officials, fire department, sanitation workers, doctors, rescue teams and electricity department have been working on a war footing to rescue people and provide relief material, he said As a precautionary measure, electricity supply was suspended, Siva said.

He said that while the state government is doing everything in its means, the damage to infrastructure is so huge that it cannot be repaired at the earliest. "The state government has requested an interim relief of Rs 5,000 crore." "I urge the Union government (that) considering the condition of Tamil Nadu and five districts, kindly release Rs 5,000 crore as initial interim relief which would help the State government in their efforts to safeguard the people of Tamil Nadu," he said.

Other opposition MPs on Tuesday also appealed to the central government to provide all possible help to the Tamil Nadu government in tackling the situation arising due to cyclone Michaung.

Heavy rains due to the cyclone wreaked havoc in Chennai and its suburbs on Monday, leaving 12 people dead. PTI LUX ANZ RT