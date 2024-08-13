Tamil Nadu shines as educational powerhouse of India, says CM Stalin on NIRF rankings

Chennai, Aug 13 (PTI) Tamil Nadu is a top higher education destination in the country and continues to shine as the educational powerhouse of India, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday, referring to the NIRF rankings, according to which the state has the highest number of top-ranked higher educational institutions.

The state stands far ahead of the others in terms of the number of top-ranked higher educational institutions in the NIRF Rankings 2024, setting a benchmark in quality education, he said in a post on social media platform X.

"Tamil Nadu continues to shine as the educational powerhouse of India! ... This is a proud moment for the #DravidianModel, leading the way in shaping our nation’s future!" Stalin said.

"With flagship schemes like #NaanMudhalvan, #PudhumaiPenn, and #TamilPuthalvan, our students will continue to reach new heights in higher education," the chief minister said.

As per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on August 12 in the national capital, Tamil Nadu is home to 18 of the top 100 institutions in the country, while 22 universities from the state figure among the top 100 and 10 state-funded universities are placed in the top 50 list.

State Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said the latest NIRF report has demonstrated again that Tamil Nadu has the highest number of top-ranked higher educational institutions.

Our institutions have also excelled in various disciplines and set the bar high for other states to follow, he said in a post on X.

"Under the visionary leadership of our Hon'ble Chief Minister @mkstalin, Tamil Nadu is shining bright in the field of higher education," he added.

The government's Dravidian Model focus on higher education has made this proud achievement possible, Udhayanidhi added.

"I am confident that our innovative schemes—#NaanMudhalvan, #PudhumaiPen, and #Tamilputhalavan—will propel our state's higher education sector to reach greater heights in the future. #NIRFRankings2024," he said. PTI JSP ANE