Tamil Nadu SSLC result: Pass percentage at 91.55; girls outshines boys

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu SSLC public exam result was announced on Friday by authorities that showed the overall pass percentage improving marginally and girl students getting 94.53 per cent pass percentage, 5.95 per cent higher than the boys (88.58 per cent).

Advertisment

The Tamil Nadu Department of Government Examinations, which released the data related to SSLC examination, said the pass percentage of this year (91.55) is 0.16 per cent higher than that of the previous year (91.39).

Of the 13,510 differently-abled students, 12,491 cleared the exam (92.45 per cent) and out of the 260 prisoners, 228 got through (87.69 per cent). As many as 8,94,264 students appeared for the SSLC exams in the state and of them, 4,47,061 were girls and 4,47,203 were boys. In total, 8,18,743 students (91.55 percent) succeeded and of them, girls were 4,22,591 (94.53 percent) and 3,96,152 were boys (88.58 percent).

In Maths and Science subjects, 20,691 and 5,104 students got centum respectively. Only 8 students secured centum in Tamil and 415 got 100 percent marks in English. In Social Science, 4,428 students scored the maximum of 100 marks.

Advertisment

Ariyalur (97.31 per cent), Sivaganga (97.02) and Ramanathapuram districts (96.36) registered the maximum pass percentage. As regards government schools, Ariyalur (96.20), Sivaganga (95.45) and Kanniyakumari (95.17) scored the maximum pass percentage.

Vellore (82.07), Ranipet (85.48) and Tiruvannamalai (86.10) were the districts to score the lowest pass percentage. Vellore (77.66), Chennai (79.07) and Chengelpet (79.20) districts saw the lowest pass percentage in regard to government schools.

In total, 9,10,148 school students had registered for the examination and 15,884 of them were absentees. Of the 32,348 private candidates, 2,236 were absentees.

Advertisment

The supplementary SSLC exam (2023-24 academic year) will be held from July 2, 2024 considering the welfare of absentees and students who could not clear the exam in March-April this year. Students clearing the supplementary exam will be eligible to pursue higher secondary course (Plus one and plus two and any other course for which the eligibility is a pass in SSLC) from the current academic year- 2024-25, the government said.

The supplementary exam time table will be announced on May 11. From May 13, all schools may download the provisional SSLC mark certificates from the government portal.

The SSLC examinations were held from March 26 to April 8 in Tamil Nadu.