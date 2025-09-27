Tamil Nadu stampede has caused 'unspeakable pain': Radhakrishnan

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday condoled the deaths and injuries in a stampede in Tamil Nadu, saying the incident has caused "unspeakable pain".

At least 36 people, including children and women, died in a stampede-like situation in actor-politician Vijay's heavily crowded rally at Karur.

In a post on X, Radhakrishnan said the tragedy has caused unspeakable pain.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the grieving parents who have lost their loved ones, to their relatives, and to the people of Tamil Nadu in this moment of inconsolable sorrow," he said.

The vice president prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured. PTI NAB RHL