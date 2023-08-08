Tamil Nadu to emulate Kerala's KFON model, Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan visits Kerala to study project

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 8 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Minister for IT and Digital Services Palanivel Thiagarajan on Tuesday reached Kerala to study the LDF government's ambitious KFON project that provides free internet connections for poor families.

The first phase of the Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON) project, aimed at providing free internet connections to families living below the poverty line in the state, was launched recently by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Thiagarajan visited Vijayan at the assembly complex here and sought details of the progress of the implementation of the multi-crore initiative, a CMO statement here said.

The neighbouring state is planning to implement the initiative under the title Tamil Nadu Fibre Optic Network, it said.

"Delighted to meet Tamil Nadu IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan today. Had a productive discussion about the innovative KFON project aimed at obviating the digital divide. Our states collaborate for progress and people's welfare. @ptrmadurai," Vijayan tweeted later.

Besides the ministers, officials from both states also took part in the meeting, the CMO statement added.

The KFON project is intended to provide quality internet free of cost to the poor, and at affordable rates to others.

About 20 lakh people would get very fast and free Internet connections through this project, the Kerala government has said. PTI LGK ANE