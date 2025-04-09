Tamil Nadu to file fresh case, if required, in SC seeking exemption from NEET

Chennai, Apr 9 (PTI) A meeting of legislature party leaders chaired here on Wednesday by Chief Minister M K Stalin to deliberate an action plan to secure exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET decided unanimously to pursue all necessary legal steps, including challenging it in the Supreme Court afresh.

A resolution, moved by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in this regard was adopted unanimously in the meeting.

The resolution said: "This all party meeting unanimously resolves that the Tamil Nadu government must continuously carry on the legal struggle to secure NEET exemption." The Tamil Nadu government had in 2023 moved the Apex Court opposing the NEET exam.

The resolution said that such a fight must go on at a time when the President has declined (recently) to grant approval for the bill passed by the state assembly to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET for medical admissions.

The resolution further said that it has been unanimously decided to take up all legal steps by consulting legal experts. Such steps include filing a fresh case, if needed, in the Supreme Court challenging the denial of approval by the union government for the Tamil Nadu (anti-NEET) Bill.

It also includes taking forward the case filed by the Tamil Nadu government in July 2023 in Supreme Court opposing the NEET examination system. The representatives of parties that took part in the meeting welcomed the resolution of the deputy chief minister and it was unanimously passed. PTI VGN ROH