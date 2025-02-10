Tamil Nadu will never accept 3-language policy under NEP: DMK MP Maran in LS

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran Monday accused the Centre of diverting funds of more than Rs 2,000 crore meant for Tamil Nadu to other states for refusing to accept National Education Policy and said the Stalin government will never adopt the three-language policy.

Maran made the statement in Lok Sabha during a debate on the Union Budget.

The Chennai Central MP said the Tamil Nadu government will ensure that students are taken care of with its own funds.

"Just last week, the Union government has taken away nearly Rs 2,000 crore, meant for Tamil Nadu students and diverted to other states. Have we ever heard a Union government punishing students, we are very very clear that we will never ever accept three-language policy," Maran said.

"Chief Minister M K Stalin has made it clear that whatever may happen, three-language policy will never be implemented in Tamil Nadu. We will ensure our students are not deprived, they will be taken care with our own funds," he added.

The comments by Maran came a day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin accused the Centre of resorting to "open blackmail" by snatching away Rs 2,152 crore meant for the state and giving it to other states.

"The Union BJP Government's unjust attitude against Tamil Nadu knows no bounds! For rejecting the imposition of NEP2020 and the three-language policy, they resorted to open blackmail, snatching away Rs 2,152 crore meant for Tamil Nadu's students and now they have handed it over to other states.

"This is nothing short of coercion, punishing our students for standing up for their rights," Stalin said in a post on X on Sunday.

"No government in India’s history has been so ruthless to strangle access to education for political revenge against a State. The BJP has once again proven itself to be the face of injustice and hatred towards Tamil Nadu and its people," the CM further alleged.

During the course of his speech in the Lower House, Maran asserted that while his party was not against Hindi but against imposition of the language.

Amid allegations by the DMK government, sources in the Ministry of Education said that several letters have been sent to Tamil Nadu government in last two years urging them to sign an MoU for implementing the PM SHRI school scheme in the state. "We have written several reminders to them (Tamil Nadu government) in last two years. Last year, they had initially agreed to sign an MoU but there has been no progress yet," a source said.

There was no response from the Centre over allegation of diversion of funds to other states.