Tamil Nadu will not rejig Waqf Board till SC delivers final verdict: Minister Nasar

Chennai, Sep 27 (PTI) Minister for Minorities and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare, S M Nasar, on Saturday asserted that the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board will not be reconstituted till such time the Supreme Court pronounces its final judgment on the challenge to the Waqf law amendment.

Since the Waqf Amendment Act related petitions are pending before the Supreme Court, "till such time the final verdict is pronounced, the State Waqf Board will not be reconstituted as per the Waqf Amendment Act, which was hastily enforced by the Union government," Nasar said here in an official release.

The minister said the DMK government continuously opposed tampering with the Waqf law and the state government also went to the Supreme Court challenging the amendment and the top court has passed an interim order on September 15, 2025 staying select provisions of the Waqf Amendment Act.

According to the Centre, the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) Act, 2025, the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 aims to improve governance by enhancing transparency in property management.

Also, it is for streamlining coordination between Waqf Boards and local authorities and ensuring that stakeholders' rights are protected. PTI VGN VGN KH