Tamil Nadu will not tolerate 'Hindi colonialism,' says TN CM

Chennai: Tamil Nadu will not tolerate 'Hindi colonialism' replacing British colonialism, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Friday and accused Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan of provoking the state by threatening it to accept Hindi imposition.

Stalin, in a social media post, said: "The tree may prefer calm, but the wind will not subside. It was the Union Education Minister who provoked us to write this series of letters when we were simply doing our job. He forgot his place and dared to threaten an entire state to accept Hindi imposition, and now he faces the consequences of reviving a fight he can never win.

Tamil Nadu will not be blackmailed into surrendering." On the theme of all time opposition to Hindi imposition, Stalin has been writing to DMK cadres.

Further, he said: "The biggest irony is that Tamil Nadu, which rejects NEP, has already achieved many of its goals, which the policy aims to reach only by 2030. This is like an LKG student lecturing a PhD holder. Dravidam does not take dictations from Delhi. Instead, it sets the course for the nation to follow.

Now the BJP’s circus-like signature campaign for the three-language formula has become a laughing stock in Tamil Nadu. I challenge them to make this their core agenda in the 2026 Assembly elections and let it be a referendum on Hindi imposition." Also, the DMK chief wrote: "History is clear.

Those who tried to impose Hindi on Tamil Nadu have either been defeated or later changed their stance and aligned with DMK. Tamil Nadu will not tolerate Hindi colonialism replacing British colonialism.

From the names of schemes to awards to Union government institutions, Hindi has been imposed to a nauseating extent, suffocating non-Hindi speakers, who are the majority in India. Men may come, men may go. But even long after the dominance of Hindi is shattered in India, history will remember that it was DMK that stood as the vanguard."