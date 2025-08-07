Tamil Nadu''s 11.19 per cent economic growth is not final assessment: AIADMK chief

Chennai, Aug 7 (PTI) Tamil Nadu government is celebrating the recent estimate of 11.19 per cent growth in the state during 2024-25 but this is not a final assessment and hence the figures are likely to change, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Thursday.

Economic growth or the per capita income was only an indicator and cannot be considered a measure of the real standard of living of the people, he asserted and called upon the DMK government under Chief Minister M K Stalin to focus on people’s welfare instead of seeking publicity.

“Even as we say thus, the DMK leaders will claim that we are uttering it out of jealousy. But we are voicing this because it is our duty to tell the truth to the people,” the former Chief Minister said in a statement here.

He claimed the statistics was bound to change periodically. As on March 17, 2025, the growth of Tamil Nadu was estimated to be 9.69 per cent for 2024-25 and this increased to 11.19 per cent in the estimate on August 1, he said referring to revised estimates of the Union Statistics and Programme Implementation Ministry.

“There is no proper price for agricultural products. Thousands of youths are suffering in every village without work and no one, be it a weaver or a fisherman, is at peace. Price hike has affected everyone, and people are suffering without basic facilities while Government employees are on the verge of dejection,” Palaniswami alleged.

“During my state-wide campaign, I could see a wave of disillusionment sweeping across Tamil Nadu against this Government. People are getting ready to bid farewell to the DMK regime (in 2026 election),” the Leader of the Opposition said. PTI JSP ADB