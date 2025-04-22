Tamil Nadu's excise revenue Rs 11,020 crore: Minister Senthil Balaji

Chennai, Apr 22 (PTI) The excise revenue, which was 10,774.28 crore during 2023-24, increased to 11,020.43 crore (2024-25) and this is subject to reconciliation, Tamil Nadu Excise Minister V Senthil Balaji informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

The minister said that during 2021-22, the excise revenue stood at Rs 8,236.60 crore and the following year it was Rs 10,422.47 crore.

In 2023-24 it was Rs 10,744.28 and in 2024-25, subject to reconciliation, it was Rs 11,020.43 crore, he said.

During 2024-25, the VAT-Sales Tax earned was Rs 37,323.57 crore.

On buy-back of empty liquor bottles, he said that in accordance with the directions of the Madras High Court, to address the environmental concerns and to mitigate the harmful effects of liquor glass bottles strewn mindlessly, TASMAC has implemented a buy-back scheme.

"Under this scheme, the consumer who returns the empty liquor bottle will receive a refund of Rs 10 collected over and above the MRP. The scheme was initially implemented in the Nilgiris district from May 15, 2022. So far, TASMAC has implemented the buy-back scheme in 9 districts fully and in other 7 districts partly in hilly areas. TASMAC will implement the buy-back scheme across the entire state." Senthil Balaji said the government is committed to combating the menace of illicit distillation, sale and transportation of illicit liquor, as well as the sale of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

"Concerted efforts are underway to rehabilitate individuals previously involved in illegal liquor distillation and sale."