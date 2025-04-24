Tamil Nadu's pass percentage in civil services has increased, says Stalin; credits scheme

Chennai, Apr 24 (PTI) The pass percentage of Tamil Nadu students has increased in the civil services examination due to the efforts made by the government under the 'Naan Mudhalvan Thittam', Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday.

Stalin, replying to legislator A Vetriazhagan (DMK) in the Assembly, who praised the Naan Mudhalvan Thittam (I am the first; an upskilling programme), said that the scheme was launched to hone the skills of students. In view of the efforts taken under that scheme, the pass percentage of Tamil Nadu students has increased in the civil services examination, the results of which were declared days ago.

Till 2016, every year, a good number of Tamil Nadu aspirants cleared the civil services exam. However, this changed and only 27 students cleared the civil services exam in 2021. Considering this, the government took several initiatives under the Naan Mudhalvan Thittam. It covers assistance of Rs 7,500 for 10 months to 1,000 aspirants, a cash incentive of Rs 25,000 to those who clear the preliminary level and prepare for the main exam in addition to necessary coaching.

"Due to our intensive efforts, this year, 57 students from Tamil Nadu have cleared the exam and they have been selected for various services," he said and informed that out of the 57 aspirants who cleared the exam, 50 were beneficiaries of the Naan Mudhalvan scheme.

"We should sustain this laudable victory of the Naan Mudhalvan Thittam. Not only that, we should further increase the number of aspirants who clear the exam (increase pass percentage of aspirants from Tamil Nadu)." In order to achieve such objectives, a coaching centre to accommodate 500 aspirants would be set up at Shenoy Nagar in Chennai at a cost of Rs 40 crore. The centre would have all modern facilities including boarding for students.

The chief minister also announced the setting up of a university in Kumbakonam in the name of Kalaignar (former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi) after several MLAs including Congress party's K Selvaperunthagai and PMK's GK Mani urged the government to set up a varsity in Karunanidhi's name.

Stalin said a function would be held on April 26, 2025 to felicitate those who have cleared the exam this year and he shall take part in the event. It is the first duty of the Dravidian model government to fulfill the dreams of the Tamil youths and the government would continue to fulfill their dreams, he added. PTI VGN VGN ROH