Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK slams Governor Ravi for his 'propaganda'

Chennai, Nov 14 (PTI) The ruling DMK's official organ 'Murasoli' on Tuesday alleged that Governor R N Ravi's speeches in public were an attempt to position himself as a guard of 'Sanatana'.

Such speeches of Governor Ravi on ideological lines are only 'propaganda' against social justice, the Tamil daily alleged.

In an editorial that explained the background to the DMK regime recently approaching the Supreme Court accusing the Raj Bhavan of sitting over bills passed by the assembly, Murasoli said the apex court has done some tough talking in the matter related to governors.

Ever since Ravi assumed office as Governor, the daily said, the kind of trouble he has been causing to the DMK regime is not small. The write-up, among other things, underlined the 12 pending bills, 4 official orders and a file related to the premature release of 54 prisoners.

Murasoli said that speeches made by Ravi in public deserve to be dismissed as "gibberish" and it was his attempt to position himself as a "philosophical scholar" and a guard of 'Sanatana' and a guide to it as well.

The essence of his talks is "propaganda" against social justice, the DMK newspaper alleged. Such propaganda attempts, through the ages, by communal elements, have failed in Tamil Nadu and the same old rejected ideology against social justice is now being disseminated through Ravi, the publication added.

Since it is the Governor who is making such ideological remarks, the ruling party is prompted to respond, it said.

The apex court on November 10 termed as a "matter of serious concern" the alleged delay by Governor Ravi in giving assent to bills passed by the assembly. It sought the Centre's response on the state government's petition accusing the Raj Bhavan of "sitting over" 12 bills. PTI VGN ANE