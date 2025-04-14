Tamil New Year 'Viswavasu' celebrated with fervour

Chennai, Apr 14 (PTI) The Tamil New Year, 'Viswavasu,' was celebrated across Tamil Nadu on Monday with usual fervour and gaiety.

The birth of Tamil month 'Chithirai' signified the new year and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi greeted people on the occasion.

People made a beeline to various famous temples in the city and elsewhere, including Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, to pray for a prosperous and successful new year.

Extending his Tamil "puthandu" (new year) greetings on 'X,' Modi expressed all-round prosperity.

"May this new year usher in prosperity, good health and happiness. May everyone be blessed with good health," he said.

In his greetings, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, "May this New Year bring you harmony, prosperity, good health, and happiness." Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and leaders of various political parties have extended their New Year greetings.

"On the auspicious occasion of Tamil New Year, I extend my warmest greetings and best wishes to all, especially my Tamil brothers and sisters across the world. This day is a celebration of our proud, ancient, and rich Tamil culture and heritage, vibrant present, and promising future," Ravi said in his greetings.

"May the New Year bring prosperity, good health, renewed energy, and abundant opportunities to all. May it further reinforce our collective resolve to build a developed Tamil Nadu for a 'Viksit Bharat 2047 in the Amrit Kaal'," he added in a statement.

AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said, "Let us all achieve new goals, taste success by overcoming hurdles, and make Tamil Nadu flourish this Tamil New Year." Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dinakaran, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) Chief Vaiko, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Anbumani Ramadoss, and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam also extended their greetings. PTI SA KH