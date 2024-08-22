Tamil superstar Vijay launches his TVK party's flag and anthem

Chennai: Top Tamil actor Vijay Thalapathy, who heads Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, on Thursday launched his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) flag and symbol here.

Vijay also launched an anthem for his party.

In February this year, Vijay had announced the launch of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam and said he will be contesting the 2026 assembly polls in the state.

His party did not support any political bloc in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections, where the DMK-led alliance swept the polls in Tamil Nadu.