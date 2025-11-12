Tamil Translation of Nobel Laureate Annie Ernaux’s 'Une femme' wins 8th Romain Rolland Book Prize

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The Tamil translation of Nobel laureate and French author Annie Ernaux’s acclaimed work "Une femme" has won the 8th Romain Rolland Book Prize.

Translated into Tamil by SR Kichenamourty and published by Kalachuvadu Publications Pvt. Ltd, "Une femme" portrays the life of Ernaux's mother, a working-class woman whose resilience and daily struggles shaped the author's identity.

The book, blending personal memory and collective history, explores universal themes of love, loss and generational ties -- themes that organisers said deeply resonate with Indian readers.

The prize, instituted in 2017, recognises the best translation of a French work into any Indian language, including English. The latest award highlights the growing strength of Tamil translations of world literature and Ernaux’s continuing resonance among readers, the organisers said in a statement.

The annual award is jointly supported by the French Institute in India (IFI) and the Apeejay Trust.

"Translations make the impossible possible and unlock doors to uncharted worlds. It is through translations that we can immerse ourselves in the richness of French literature right here in India, inviting readers to experience French history, culture, people, and lives through their writings.

"We truly hope this recognition encourages more translators and publishers to continue the wonderful work of bringing French literature closer to Indian readers,” Priti Paul, director of the Apeejay Surrendra Group, said.

According to Grégor Trumel, counsellor for education, science and culture at the French Embassy and Director of the IFI, the award symbolised the “Indo-French friendship” that translators and publishers help build.

"Annie Ernaux’s 'Une femme', with its themes of memory, love, and resilience, resonates far beyond France. Through this Tamil translation, her singular voice reaches new readers in India, reminding us that literature has no borders and continues to connect our societies through shared human experiences," he added.

The winning publisher will be invited to the Paris Book Market in 2026, while the translator will attend the Festival du Livre de Paris the same year. Both events will offer opportunities to engage with French publishing professionals and authors.

Expressing his happiness, translator SR Kichenamourty said, “I am overwhelmed by this great gesture of the French Institute, which promotes translation as an effective means of literary exchange between France and India.” This marks the second Romain Rolland Book Prize for Kalachuvadu Publications and Kichenamourty, who earlier won in 2019 for the Tamil translation of Andreï Makine’s "La vie d’un homme inconnu".

Kalachuvadu publisher Kannan Sundaram noted that the house had translated more French books into Tamil than from any other language.

“Among the French works we have translated, the works of Annie Ernaux have a special place,” he said, adding that the award would further strengthen exchanges between French and Tamil literature.

The previous winners include works by Patrick Modiano, Andreï Makine, Albert Uderzo & René Goscinny (Astérix), Tahar Ben Jelloun, Kamel Daoud, and Jean-Daniel Baltassat.