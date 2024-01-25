Tamil TV journalist brutally attacked by anti-social elements, CM assures tough action

Chennai: A Tirupur-based journalist working for a Tamil television channel was brutally attacked by unidentified persons in his hometown and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday assured stern action against the perpetrators of the crime.

Advertisment

The journalist was assaulted near his house at Palladam in Tirupur district on the night of January 24 and he was hospitalised. He sustained severe injuries.

Expressing anguish, Stalin condemned the attack and promised tough legal action against the perpetrators, 'whoever they may be.'

Leader of the opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed shock over the attack, slammed police for 'slackness' and underlined that the journalist, Nesa Prabhu, had approached police four hours before the attack.

Advertisment

Palaniswami demanded that the culprits be arrested immediately. Blaming the government over law and order situation and hitting out at Chief Minister Stalin as a 'doll CM,' Palaniswami, the AIADMK chief said action must be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

CPI (M) State Secretary K Balakrishnan said the journalist sustained grievous injuries in the attack carried out by anti-social elements for his reportage.

The 'murderous attack' could have been averted had the local police acted on his complaint. The jurisdictional police abetted anti-socials by not acting on his complaint, the Marxist party alleged.

Advertisment

The culprits should be brought to book and action must be taken against errant police personnel, Balakrishnan said.

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief TTV Dhinakaran, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader M H Jawahirullah condemned the attack and sought tough action.

Journalists from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry also condemned the assault on Nesa Prabhu and sought stern action.

Advertisment

The journalist, who exposed illegal activities, had petitioned police about a threat to his life and appropriate action was not taken, they alleged.

While audio clips of the journalist's conversation with police personnel seeking help and protection were widely shared on social media, the government said the chief minister has directed police authorities to place the jurisdictional police inspector on a 'compulsory wait.

Stalin also directed the release of Rs 3 lakh from the Journalists Welfare Board to Nesa Prabhu, who is now undergoing medical treatment in a hospital.